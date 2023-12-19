Asia markets poised for mixed open ahead of Bank of Japan policy decision, RBA minutes

The Japanese yen has weakened significantly against the dollar in 2022.

The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar, trading within the 142 range. It is up for a third straight day.

Investors are gearing up for the Bank of Japan's final rate decision of the year, where the central bank is expected to stick with its negative interest rate policy, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The BOJ's stance on its yield curve control policy will also be closely watched.

"There is no immediate urgency for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to change its accommodative stance, but our base‑case scenario is that it will terminate the current negative interest rate policy in April 2024 to coincide with the annual wage negotiations," Aadish Kumar, international economist at T. Rowe Price wrote in a client note.

"The other key decision facing the Bank of Japan is when—and how—to remove its yield curve control (YCC) policy. While this could happen as early as December this year, the YCC policy has already been gradually winding down, with the parameters of the 10-year yield cap being loosened toward the point of becoming irrelevant," Kumar added.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was headed for a flat open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,810 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,740 against the index's last close of 32,758.98.

— Shreyashi Sanyal