Oil prices mixed as shippers suspend Red Sea route amid intensifying Houthi attacks

An oil tanker anchored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen's contested western province of Hodeida on July 15, 2023.

Oil prices traded mixed Tuesday as tankers shun the Red Sea on the back of heightened attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants which have disrupted international shipping routes.

Global benchmark Brent traded 0.14% higher at $78.06 a barrel while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures slipped 0.17% to $72.35 per barrel.

In recent weeks, Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched a series of drone attacks against commercial ships crossing the Red Sea. Major shipping lines and oil transporters suspended travel through the Red Sea on Friday, after more than a dozen vessels came under attack since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in early October.

Shipping giants Maersk , Hapag Lloyd, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM and Evergreen announced they were diverting all scheduled journeys with immediate effect. Oil giant BP on Monday joined the transportation giants and paused shipping through the Suez Canal on the back of "deteriorating security" in the Red Sea.

"The energy markets are beginning to price in disruption of global daily oil demand of which 9% flows through the Suez Canal," NewEdge Wealth's Senior Portfolio Manager Ben Emons wrote in a daily note, adding that Brent is "particularly sensitive" to these disruptions.