Apple resolves outage affecting its payment features, including Apple Pay, Card, Cash and Wallet

Several of Apple's payment features, including Apple Pay, were down for a period of time Wednesday morning, according to Apple's system status page.

Apple Card, Cash, Pay and Wallet outages occurred from 6:15 a.m. to 6:49 a.m. for some users, however the company's system status page was not updated to reflect the fix until about 10:50 a.m. The Apple Pay and Wallet outage specifically impacted the web and in-app payment features, per Apple.

After writing that the company was investigating the issue on its status page, Apple told CNBC that the issue has since been resolved.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why its status page suggested the outage lasted for hours.