Asia markets gain, Japan stocks extend rise on dovish BOJ

A man looks at an electronic quotation board displaying stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on August 2, 2022.

Asia stocks opened higher Wednesday, with Japan stocks extending gains to another session after the country's central bank left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged at its final meeting this year.

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates at -0.1%, while sticking to its yield curve control policy that keeps the upper limit for 10-year Japanese government bond yield at 1% as a reference. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda also struck a dovish tone at a press conference after the policy decision.

The yen , however, weakened further against the dollar. It dipped 0.13% at 144.02.

Optimism also spilt over from a rally on Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 edging close to a record high and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its ninth straight day of gains.