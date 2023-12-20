Tesla cut EV prices in China more than BYD did for its flagship Han sedan this year, study finds

BYD's Han electric car, pictured here at the 2021 Shanghai auto show, is one of the most popular new energy vehicles in China.

BEIJING — Tesla cut prices for its electric cars in China by more than BYD did for its flagship Han sedan, according to analysis Wednesday from U.S.-based firm JL Warren Capital.

Tesla reduced the price of its Model 3 by 6% compared to December last year, and cut the price of Model Y by 11% during the same period of time, JL Warren Capital CEO and Head of Research Junheng Li said in the report.

BYD's Han only saw a 5% price decrease during that time, she said.

The Han, the company's premium electric sedan, sells in a similar price range as Tesla's cars — above 200,000 yuan ($28,000). Most of BYD's other cars cost much less.

The report showed that BYD increased its sales promotions throughout the year, shaving 10% or 17% off the price of some mass market models. "Double-digit discounts are a common promotion by [original equipment manufacturers] to stimulate sell-through and meet the sales target," Li said.