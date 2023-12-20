Treasury yields dip slightly as Fed trajectory remains in focus

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated slightly on Wednesday, continuing a recent downward trend as traders assess the path of future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve .

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down around 3.6 basis points to 3.8864%, having fallen below 4% on Thursday to hit its lowest point since July. The 2-year yield slipped 5.5 basis points to 4.3818%.

Meanwhile while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped just under 3 basis points to 4.0071%.

Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields have come off their highs after the Fed last week indicated three likely interest rate cuts in 2024. The unexpectedly dovish pivot prompted a steep fall in the 10-year yield as investors increased bets on a quicker loosening of monetary policy.

Economic data releases on Wednesday will include a third-quarter U.S. current account reading, followed by November's existing home sales figures and December consumer confidence data.

Auctions will be held Wednesday for $56 billion of 17-week Treasury bills and $13 billion of 20-year bonds .