Trump urges Supreme Court to let lower court hear immunity appeal first

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, U.S. December 19, 2023.

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court not to consider — yet — the question of whether he has presidential immunity from prosecution for federal crimes related to trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump's lawyers, in a new filing, objected to Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's efforts to fast-track that issue by asking the Supreme Court to take up that question now, instead of first having the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., issue its final decision on the matter.

"The Special Counsel urges this Court to bypass those ordinary procedures, including the longstanding preference for prior consideration by at least one court of appeals, and rush to decide the issues with reckless abandon," Trump's lawyers wrote.

Federal district court Judge Tanya Chutkan in early December ruled that Trump does not have absolute immunity from prosecution even though he was president at the time of the alleged crimes.

Trump is appealing that ruling to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.