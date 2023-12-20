Southeast Asia’s funding winter could end next year — but tech firms need viable paths to profitability

A Google, Temasek and Bain & Company report revealed that "dry powder" increased to $15.7 billion at the end of 2022, up from $12.4 billion in 2021.

Venture capital firms in Southeast Asia expect fundraising to pick up in 2024, but tech firms need to demonstrate "clear" and "viable" paths to profitability.

Global macro headwinds such as inflation and high cost of capital have plunged deployment of private funding to its lowest level in six years, according to a report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

According to KPMG, venture capital funding in the Asia-Pacific region dropped to $20.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023, lowest since the first quarter of 2017. In the second quarter, VC funding in the region stood at $24.2 billion.

Globally, too, investment and deal volumes have hit multi-year lows. Global VC investment in the third quarter was at its lowest level since the third quarter of 2016, while deal volumes were at their lowest since the second quarter of 2019, KPMG said.

"My belief is, next year, you're going to see a loosening up of Southeast Asian deployment [of venture capital]," said Peng T. Ong, co-founder and managing partner at Monk's Hill Ventures.

Jussi Salovaara, co-founder and managing partner of Asia at Antler, expects VC funding to improve in the last six months of 2024.

"We believe it's going up, especially towards the second half of the year. There's definitely a shock driven by the rising interest rates, crash in venture funding, which then led to a crash in limited-partner capital coming into funds and funds being pickier. So it takes a bit of time to recover," said Salovaara.