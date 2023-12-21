10-year Treasury yield falls as investors continue to assess path ahead for rate cuts

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell Thursday as investors continue to assess the path of future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was seen opening over a basis point lower at 3.8639% after hitting its lowest level since July on Wednesday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also about one basis point lower at 3.9947%, while the 2-year yield was fell less than one basis point to 4.3684%. Yields move inversely to prices.