IRS unveils 'voluntary disclosure program' for businesses duped by pandemic-era tax credit

The IRS has unveiled a "voluntary disclosure program" for businesses that claimed a pandemic-era tax credit in error and want to pay the money back.

Worth thousands per employee, the employee retention tax credit, or ERC, was designed to support small businesses affected by the pandemic. The lucrative tax break sparked a cottage industry of firms pushing employers to wrongly claim the credit.

The IRS unveiled a "special withdrawal process" for companies with pending claims in September. The new voluntary disclosure program offers applicants the chance to repay credits received at a 20% discount to cover third-party promoter fees.

However, it's a "limited-time offer," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said during a press call on Thursday. The deadline to apply to the voluntary disclosure program is March 22, 2024.

"We urge employee retention credit recipients who think they were misled by promoters to review these special programs, including either the disclosure program or the withdrawal option, depending on their situation," Werfel said.

The new program comes roughly two weeks after the IRS announced it's sending more than 20,000 ERC rejection letters to taxpayers as part of its crackdown on "dubious" filings.