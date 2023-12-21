New car sales are expected to rise slightly next year in the U.S.

New Kia cars are displayed on the sales lot at San Leandro Kia on May 30, 2023 in San Leandro, California.

DETROIT – Sales of new vehicles in the U.S. are expected to increase slightly next year, as the automotive industry continues to normalize from the coronavirus pandemic and other supply chain problems since 2020.

Forecasts from leading automotive data firms are calling for a year-over-year increase of between 1% and 4% to roughly 15.6 million to 16.1 million vehicles sold. Such sales would be the highest since 2019, when more than 17 million new cars and trucks were sold domestically.

Since that time, the auto industry has been battling production and supply chain problems sparked by the global Covid health crisis, with sales of less than 14 million vehicles – the lowest in more than a decade – in 2022.

Even a small increase in U.S. sales could be good for consumers and the economy. It would mean more vehicles are being produced, potentially easing recent affordability concerns amid inflation, high interest rates and record high new vehicle prices.

"While the year ahead holds the promise of further increased inventory and enticing deals that consumers have eagerly awaited, 2023's high interest rates are expected to linger, provoking conflicting market dynamics." said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' head of insights.