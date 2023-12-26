Here are 3 stocks — other than Nvidia — getting an AI premium from Wall Street

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, during an interview with Mad Money, broadcasting from CNBC's San Francisco bureau on November 21, 2019.

The big winner for investors this year in the generative AI boom was Nvidia . The company's stock price rocketed 234% as demand soared for the chipmaker's processors that are designed to handle the hefty compute loads required to train and run large language models.

The LLMs from Microsoft -backed OpenAI and others relying on Nvidia's technology can turn users' text-based prompts into pictures, poems or PowerPoint presentations.

While Nvidia sucked up the bulk of the profits — net income through the first three quarters of the year jumped sixfold from 2022 — it wasn't the only stock that attracted Wall Street's attention in the race to make money from artificial intelligence.

Software vendors CrowdStrike , HubSpot and Salesforce all at least doubled this year, far outperforming the Nasdaq, which was up 43% as of Friday's close. Those companies got a boost after announcing enhancements that draw on generative AI.

But when it comes to the hardware and infrastructure underlying the advancements in AI and ensuring that there's enough capacity going forward, investors are looking at who, other than Nvidia, stands to gain. The iShares Semiconductor ETF has rallied 64% this year. The data center is another source of optimism, and a few cloud service providers are positioned to win business as organizations boost spending on technology to help them run generative AI services.

Here are three other stocks gaining momentum due to the generative AI wave: