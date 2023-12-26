Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Intel, Synopsys, Manchester United and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Intel — The semiconductor stock climbed 2.2% on news that Israel's government agreed to grant Intel $3.2 billion for a new $25 billion chip plant the company plans to build in southern Israel. That makes the investment the largest ever by a company in Israel, Reuters reported . Manchester United — Shares of the soccer club rose 4.3% after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe finalized a deal to buy a quarter of Manchester United. Ratcliff will pay $33 per share. Shares closed at $19.84 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies — The stock popped nearly 60% after pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it will buy the China-based cell therapy company for up to $1.2 billion. AstraZeneca's shares were down by less than 0.1%. Bristol-Myers Squibb — The biopharma stock edged higher after the company said on Tuesday it will acquire radiopharmaceutical firm RayzeBio for about $4.1 billion, or $62.50 per share in cash. RayzeBio's shares soared 99% ahead of the deal announcement. Nio — Shares of the Chinese electric carmaker jumped 4% after Nio announced a flagship sedan at its annual customer event on Saturday. Nio's new vehicle is planned to rival Porsche AG's Panamera series and Mercedes-Benz Group AG's luxury S range, Bloomberg reported . Synopsys , Ansys — Shares of Synopsys plunged 6.3% while Ansys gained more than 18%. Synopsis, which provides software used in chip design, submitted an offer to acquire software maker Ansys, Reuters reported on Friday.