AI boom fails to propel China's cloud market growth

An AI sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.

BEIJING — Excitement over artificial intelligence isn't yet fueling a boom in cloud services spending in mainland China.

"The Chinese cloud services market remains conservative, relying heavily on government and state-owned enterprises to drive growth," tech market analysis firm Canalys said in a report Wednesday.

Training AI models on the cloud, following a surge of interest in the potential of ChatGPT-like services, has been expected to drive the industry's growth.

Alibaba 's cloud business, with the country's largest market share at 39%, reported just 2% year-on-year revenue growth in the quarter ended Sept. 30. The tech giant in November also scrapped plans to publicly list its cloud operations.

Huawei, which isn't publicly traded and is the second largest cloud player, didn't separately state its cloud revenue for the third quarter, nor did Hong Kong-listed Tencent .

The three largest cloud players in China held the same market share in the third quarter as they did in the prior one, while the segment's overall growth slowed to 10% in 2022 and is expected to be at 12% in 2023 — sharply lower than the 45% surge in 2021, the Canalys report showed.