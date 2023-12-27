Asia stocks gear up to bounce; Aussie shares hit near 2-year highs

A man in a mask is seen in front of The Australian Stock Exchange logo on March 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Asia-Pacific stocks are set to bounce Wednesday, with Australia stocks hitting a near two-year high, as more markets return from a Christmas break.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained nearly 1% to hit its highest level since late April 2022, as trading resumed for the week. The index is eying yearly gains of over 7%.

Aussie stocks have been buoyed by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last meeting of the year, partly driven by the Federal Reserve's more dovish tilt.

With fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin.