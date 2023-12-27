Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Coherus, Netease and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Netease — Shares of the Chinese internet company shed 4% after China's top gaming regulator promised to "further modify and improve" fresh rules targeting excessive gaming. Shares of Netease had previously plunged 24.6% last Friday upon the introduction of the new guidelines. Coherus BioSciences — The biopharma stock soared 34% after the FDA approved UDENYCA ONBODY, an on-body injection system that patients take in conjunction with chemotherapy to prevent infection. The injection targets febrile neutropenia, the onset of fever in a patient with abnormally low white blood cells and a common side effect in chemotherapy patients. The company expects UDENYCA ONBODY to be commercially available beginning in the first quarter of next year. Amazon — The tech titan revealed that starting Jan. 29, advertisements will be incorporated into its Prime Video service. Customers also have the option to pay $2.99 to opt out. Amazon shares remained little changed in active premarket trading. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle maker ticked fractionally higher after the company announced a revamp of its Model Y vehicle, Bloomberg News reporte d, citing familiar sources. Tesla expects to refresh the model from its Shanghai plant beginning in the middle of next year.