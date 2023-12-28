Treasury yields rise as investors consider economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Thursday as investors weighed the path ahead for the economy and financial markets as the new year nears.

At 4:07 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 3.8202%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than two basis points higher to 4.2664%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.