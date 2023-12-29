From specialty beans to trendy products and accessories — coffee is getting cool again

Cafes de Colombia Expo, the most important specialty coffee fair in Latin America, takes place in Bogota, Colombia on October 20, 2023.

You might have seen yet another influencer coffee brand launch on social media, have noticed your colleagues making their own drip coffee in the office kitchen rather than using the machine, or even seen lines form at your local independent coffee shop.

Whatever way, it's clear that coffee drinking has become a trend, something more than just getting a caffeine hit.

"With drinks and snacks becoming must-have items with cool currency, coffee has become a steady go-to as a vehicle for affordable luxury and lifestyle expression," Claire Lancaster, head of food and drink forecasts at consumer and product forecasting company WGSN, told CNBC.

"We've seen a trend over time towards premiumization," she explained, adding that this has been reflected in a growing preference for higher quality coffee, both in how it is brewed and where it originates from, as well as different types and flavors.

The Bean Shop, an artisan coffee roastery in Scotland that offers online ordering, has noticed a surge in customers.

"There has a been a big increase in people making speciality coffee at home," one of it's owners, Lorna Bruce, told CNBC. "People love to try something new."

Elsewhere, AeroPress, a company that produces popular coffee makers, told CNBC that it has seen sales increase, as well as a "dramatic" rise of interest from second-party retailers. In the past year, the company has gained two major retail partners including Walmart , Chief Marketing Officer David Cole told CNBC.

As consumers pick up new ways of brewing, they continue buying the necessary accessories like filters, Cole added.

In the U.K., AeroPress sales between December 2022 and December 2023 grew by 40%, and the company now distributes its products to over 400 retailers like roasters and small coffee shops, a company representative said.

Besides AeroPress, other popular coffee-making methods include pour-over or drip coffee makers (like V60s or Chemex coffee makers) as well cafetières and moka pots that boil coffee on the hob.

Many of these methods are historically popular in certain regions, like cafetières in France and moka pots in Italy, but have recently gone global.