Russia pummels Ukraine with 'massive' wave of airstrikes; 16 reported killed

An aerial view of a destroyed building after Russian strikes hit the city center in Dnipro, Ukraine on December 29, 2023. A mall, maternity hospital and many other buildings were damaged in the attack.

Russia on Friday launched one of its worst aerial attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, killing at least 16 civilians, according to officials.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said around 110 Russian missiles and numerous drones targeted areas across the country, including a maternity ward, schools, hospitals, residential buildings and commercial areas.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk called it "the most massive attack from the air" on the messaging app Telegram.

"Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal: 'Kindzhals,' S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles. A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

"We will surely respond to terrorist strikes. And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, every city, and every citizen. Russian terror must and will lose," he added.

At least 16 people have been killed in the strikes, according to a tally of updates from various regional officials.