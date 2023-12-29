Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Fisker, Lyft, Boston Scientific and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Fisker — The electric vehicle stock gained nearly 18% after Fisker reported it grew deliveries by more than 300% from the third to fourth quarter. The company added that it intends to announce a plan in January to further accelerate sales and deliveries, continuing to capitalize on strong demand for its Ocean SUV. Lyft — Shares slipped 4.6% after a Nomura downgrade to reduce from neutral, saying Lyft's growth could be limited due to its shrinking market share and low profitability compared to peers. The firm still upped its price target to $13 from $11.70, but the new forecast still calls for further declines. Nomura also downgraded Uber , sending the stock down 2.4%. Boston Scientific — Shares of the medical device company rose almost 3% after Boston Scientific announced the initiation of a clinical trial for one of its devices as a first-line treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation. The company added that it anticipated FDA approval for the device in the first quarter of 2024. Albemarle — The chemicals company stock fell 4% Friday and was one of the worst performers in the S & P 500. The move appeared to be part of a broader sell-off among stocks tied to lithium. Nvidia — Shares were down less than 1% after the chipmaker announced plans to launch a slower version of its gaming chip in China in an effort to comply with U.S. export restrictions. — CNBC's Jesse Pound and Pia Singh contributed reporting.