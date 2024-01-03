Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund overtakes Singapore's GIC to top spending table

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was the top spender among global sovereign wealth funds last year, accounting for about a quarter of the $124 billion splashed by state-owned investors, according to a preliminary report by research consultancy Global SWF.

The Saudi fund boosted its deal activities from a total $20.7 billion in 2022 to $31.6 billion in 2023, the research said, even as most other counterparts tapered down their spending. Overall, global sovereign wealth funds deployed 20% fewer funds compared to 2022, despite most major stock markets seeing a rally last year.

"This may signal an overly cautious approach, as there is no shortage of capital to put to work among these institutions," the report, which tracks activities across the world's sovereign funds, noted.

"The clear winner was Saudi's PIF, which has become a heavy-hitter both at home and overseas," the analysts wrote. The PIF, controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has total estimated assets of $776 billion. The Saudi fund has pursued frequent deals and joint ventures in its pursuit toward Vision 2030 — a plan originally launched back in 2016 which aims to increase economic diversification away from oil. Notable overseas investments in 2023, alongside golf and soccer, included Nintendo in Japan and Vale Basic Materials in Brazil.