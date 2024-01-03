Shares of Apple suppliers fall in Asia after Barclays downgrades the iPhone maker

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California.

Shares of Apple suppliers fell in Asia on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the iPhone maker on concerns that demand for its products would remain weak in 2024.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell more than 2% in Wednesday morning trading. TSMC is a top producer of the world's most advanced processors for companies such as Apple and Nvidia .

Another major Apple supplier Hon Hai Technology Group , also known as Foxconn, dropped 1.33%. Taiwan-based Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembles Apple's iPhones.

Technology and chip stocks including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped more than 2%, while LG Electronics fell 1.78%, dragging South Korea's Kospi lower 1.85%.

"We're seeing that suppliers are still seeing robust growth on the iPhone 15. We're in the middle of a supercycle," said Ray Wang of Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"There's still 200 to 300 million iPhones that get replaced onto 5G, at least for the next 24 months, so I'm not sure exactly the downgrade on growth, but on valuation, I can understand maybe that's where the hit will be," Wang told CNBC on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Barclays downgraded Apple's stock to underweight and trimmed its price target to $160 from $161, citing weakness in iPhone 15 sales, signaling likely lower demand for iPhone 16 and other products. Apple shares closed 3.58% lower on Tuesday.

"We are still picking up weakness on iPhone volumes and mix, as well as a lack of bounce-back in Macs, iPads and wearables," said analyst Tim Long on Tuesday, in a note to clients.