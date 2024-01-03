Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bloomin' Brands, Coinbase, SoFi and more

Check out the stocks making the biggest moves in premarket trading. Bloomin' Brands — Shares of the restaurant company rose more than 5% after the Outback Steakhouse parent announced it added two new members to its board. The change comes as part of an agreement between Bloomin' and activist firm Starboard. Coinbase , Marathon Digital — Shares of companies tied to cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Wednesday as the price of bitcoin dropped more than 5%. Crypto exchange Coinbase slid nearly 6%, while bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital tumbled 10%. Sofi Technologies — Shares sank more than 7% after being downgraded to underperform from market performance by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm cited SoFi's recent outperformance, as well as concerns that slower organization growth and technology revenues will weigh on earnings. Charles Schwab — Shares of the brokerage firm fell about 1.5% after Goldman Sachs downgraded Charles Schwab to neutral from buy. The lower rate outlook could hurt Schwab's earnings, according to Goldman. PGT Innovations — Shares of the window and door maker rose nearly 3% after PGT Innovations announced that it received an unsolicited buyout offer . The new proposal from Miter Brands values PGT at $41.50 for cash, above the $41 per share deal the company had previously agreed to from Masonite International. Apple — Shares of the tech giant slipped less than 1% on Wednesday, extending a loss of more than 3% in the previous session . Disney — Shares of the entertainment giant ticked up less than 1% after Reuters reported that activist hedge fund Blackwells Capital will nominate three directors for Disney, competing with a slate from Trian Fund Management. Blackwells is supportive of CEO Bob Iger, the report said. — CNBC's Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.