Trump loses last-ditch appeals court bid to delay E. Jean Carroll rape defamation civil trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 19, 2023.

A New York federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected a last-ditch effort by Donald Trump to delay his upcoming civil trial for defaming E. Jean Carroll after the writer accused the former president of raping her decades ago.

Unless the U.S. Supreme Court accepts Trump's appeal, he is expected to begin trial in the case on Jan. 16 in Manhattan federal district court solely on the question of how much to pay Carroll in monetary damages. The judge in the case, Lewis Kaplan, previously ruled that Trump's statements in 2019 were defamatory.

Kaplan ruled last year that Trump did not have presidential immunity from Carroll's suit despite serving in the White House at the time that he alleged she had concocted her rape claim when she went public with it in 2019.

Trump appealed that ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.