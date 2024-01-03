Treasury yields rise as investors look to fresh economic data

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

At 4:17 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 3.9819%, closing in on the 4% mark again. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.3637% after rising by more than three basis points.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investor attention turned to economic reports due this week that could provide insights into the labor market and hints about the outlook for interest rates.

As 2024 trading kicked into gear investors looked ahead to the first batch of key economic data due this year which will come in form of various jobs reports as the week continues.

JOLTs job openings figures for November are out Wednesday, followed by ADP's December private payrolls report on Thursday and nonfarm payroll data and unemployment figures, also for December, on Friday.

Investors will be closely watching the data for hints about whether the economy is easing further, as this could affect when the Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates.

The Fed said in December that it expected three rate cuts this year. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, markets are currently pricing in an over 70% chance of the first rate cut taking place in March.

Also on Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's latest meeting are expected. Those could shed light on what the central bank expects for interest rates, including what economic picture policymakers are looking for before deciding to cut rates, and when they think rate cuts could happen.

The minutes may also provide additional insights into the Fed's expectations for the overall economy, including inflation and whether a recession can be avoided in the U.S. after the central bank's rate-hiking cycle.