Microsoft says a Copilot key is coming to keyboards on Windows PCs starting this month

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's consumer chief marketing officer, speaks during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on Feb. 7, 2023.

Microsoft on Thursday said keyboards on upcoming Windows PCs will feature a Copilot key for having text conversations with the software maker's virtual assistant. It's one of the most prominent additions to the Windows keyboard since the 1994 introduction of the Windows key for viewing the Start menu.

Copilot in Windows taps artificial intelligence models from Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI, which operates its own popular ChatGPT chatbot. It can compose human-like text in response to a few words of written input. People can tell it to write out emails, answer questions, create images and turn on PC features. Workers in businesses that pay for Copilot for Microsoft 365 can receive highlights of Teams chats and get help with writing Word documents.

Microsoft has started delivering Copilot on PCs with Windows 10, the world's most popular operating system, and Windows 11. People can hold down the Windows key and push the C key to summon the Copilot.

Now it's getting a dedicated key.