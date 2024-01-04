UK mortgage rates are finally falling as homeowners hope for some relief

U.K. mortgage rates are falling as markets anticipate the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates toward the middle of the year — but uncertainty is likely to continue to dent buyer confidence.

HSBC announced cuts beginning Thursday on its residential mortgage interest rates, with several falling below 5% for the first time since April 2023. The largest drop was to its 10-year fixed rate remortgage deals, one of which is down from 4.99% to 3.99%.

Reductions have also been announced by Britain's largest mortgage lender, Halifax, including to its two-year fixed-rate remortgage which dropped from 5.64% to 4.81% this week.

It marks a sharp reduction from last summer when the average rate of a two-year fixed deal hit a 15-year-high of 6.66%.

Martin Stewart, director of mortgage advisory London Money, said there was a degree of positivity in the market going into 2024 that was absent this time last year, driven by an uptick in lender confidence.

A year ago, "no one wanted to be the cheapest on the market. That has now turned 180 degrees, competition has returned and now the banks are competing with each other once again," he said by email.

The average two-year fixed rate residential mortgage rate in the U.K. was 5.87% as of Jan. 4, according to research published daily by Moneyfacts, down from 6.29% two months ago. The average five-year fixed rate was down to 5.53% from 5.87%.

There are also more residential and buy-to-let mortage products available, Moneyfacts found.