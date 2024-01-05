Asia markets struggle for direction ahead of a slew of economic data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets struggled to make headway in the early hours of Friday, after mostly falling for the first two trading days of the new year.
Investors will be watching Southeast Asia's economic data due later in the day, including inflation numbers from Thailand and the Philippines, as well as retail sales data from Singapore.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day on an upbeat note but pared gains to trade around 0.05% higher, after suffering two straight days of losses.
Japan's Nikkei 225 inched 0.11% higher at open, while the broader Topix added 0.32%.
South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.08% at open, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq was flat.
In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,590, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,645.98.
Overnight in the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.56% to mark a fifth straight day of declines — its longest losing streak since October 2022.
The S&P 500 slid 0.34% to mark a four-day losing streak, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, eking out a 0.03% gain.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report
— Weizhen Tan
— Ganesh Rao
Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel inventory build up overshadows Mideast tensions
Oil prices fell on Thursday as a huge U.S. fuel inventory buildup overshadowed worries about supply disruptions from mounting tensions in the Middle East.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for February lost 51 cents, or .7%, to settle at $72.19 a barrel. The Brent contract for March shed 66 cents, or .84%, to settle at $77.59 a barrel.
U.S. gasoline stocks increased by 10.9 million barrels to 237 million barrels total for the week ending Dec. 29, according to data from the Energy Information Agency. Motor fuel supplied to the market, an indicator of demand, fell by 1.2 million barrels per day to nearly 8 million barrels per day total.
The U.S. inventory build shifted focus away from mounting tensions in the Middle East. Crude prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday as militant attacks disrupt shipping in the Red Sea and a Libyan oilfield was shutdown due to protests.
— Spencer Kimball
Wells Fargo's Christopher Harvey points to investor repositioning as reason for market pullback
After a tremendous year-end rally in 2023, equities have struggled out the gate to start 2024.
Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harvey pointed to investor reshuffling as the reason behind the latest market pullback.
"The market is two for two this year and many are trying to divine the meaning," he wrote in a Thursday note. "The evidence points to a hangover from year end hedge fund repositioning supporting our 2024 risk aversion bias."
— Lisa Kailai Han
ADP report shows stronger than expected job growth in December
Private payroll growth topped estimates for growth in December, according to an ADP report Thursday showing a still-vibrant labor market.
Companies added 164,000 for the month, better than the downwardly revised 101,000 for December and the 130,000 estimate from Dow Jones. Leisure and hospitality led the way with 59,000 new jobs while construction added 24,000. Small businesses were the biggest job creators, as those with fewer than 50 employees added 74,000.
The reports comes a day ahead of the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls release, which is expected to show an increase of 170,000.
—Jeff Cox
Jobless claims total 202,000, well below estimate
The pace of layoffs decelerated in the final full week of 2023, a sign that the labor market is still tight, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 30 totaled 202,000, a decline of 18,000 from the previous period and below the Dow Jones estimate for 219,000. The four-week moving average, which accounts for weekly volatility, declined to 207,750, a drop of 4,750.
Continuing claims, which run a week behind, fell by 31,000 to 1.855 million, below the FactSet estimate for 1.878 million.
—Jeff Cox