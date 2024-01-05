Mad Money

Cramer's Lighting Round: Arm is 'one you want to own'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
ImmunoGen's year-to-date stock performance.

ImmunoGen: "That's AbbVie's property now, let's move on."

Realty Income's year-to-date stock performance.

Realty Income: "I want you to stay with it...I really like it, it's a very steady story."

Micron's year-to-date stock performance.

Micron: "I think the stock can tread water or go back to the high seventies...If there really is a PCU refresh cycle because of this Microsoft button, you're not going to be able to buy Micron this cheap again this year."

Bitfarms' year-to-date stock performance.

Bitfarms: "I don't really know Bitfarms...I just feel like it's just speculative."

Ramaco's year-to-date stock performance.

Ramaco: "I'm not a buyer, let it go up without me."

GE Healthcare's year-to-date stock performance.

GE Healthcare: "I think it's just ridiculously cheap, I think it's doing so many great things...I'm just sticking with it over the long haul. I like that business very much."

Coherent's year-to-date stock performance.

Coherent: "Coherent's a little too expensive."

Arm's year-to-date stock performance.

Arm: "I think Rene Haas is doing a fantastic job...This company is doing so much so right. They are going to dominate cellphone, PC, hyperscale. This is one you want to own."

Teva's year-to-date stock performance.

Teva: "I'm not a Teva guy."

TKO's year-to-date stock performance.

TKO: "I actually don't understand how to value this company."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare.

