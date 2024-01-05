Cramer's Lighting Round: Arm is 'one you want to own'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon ImmunoGen's year-to-date stock performance.

ImmunoGen : "That's AbbVie's property now, let's move on."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Realty Income's year-to-date stock performance.

Realty Income : "I want you to stay with it...I really like it, it's a very steady story."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Micron's year-to-date stock performance.

Micron : "I think the stock can tread water or go back to the high seventies...If there really is a PCU refresh cycle because of this Microsoft button, you're not going to be able to buy Micron this cheap again this year."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Bitfarms' year-to-date stock performance.

Bitfarms: "I don't really know Bitfarms...I just feel like it's just speculative."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Ramaco's year-to-date stock performance.

Ramaco : "I'm not a buyer, let it go up without me."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon GE Healthcare's year-to-date stock performance.

GE Healthcare : "I think it's just ridiculously cheap, I think it's doing so many great things...I'm just sticking with it over the long haul. I like that business very much."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Coherent's year-to-date stock performance.

Coherent : "Coherent's a little too expensive."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Arm's year-to-date stock performance.

Arm: "I think Rene Haas is doing a fantastic job...This company is doing so much so right. They are going to dominate cellphone, PC, hyperscale. This is one you want to own."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Teva's year-to-date stock performance.

Teva : "I'm not a Teva guy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon TKO's year-to-date stock performance.

TKO : "I actually don't understand how to value this company."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.