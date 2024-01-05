Radio shows surprising resilience even in a rapidly changing media world

It's a familiar refrain: "Legacy media is dead" — unless you're talking about radio.

Despite being one of the oldest media formats, dating back to the 1890s, radio has maintained relatively stable listenership over the past decade. Pay TV, while newer, has faced more significant declines.

In 2009, 92% of Americans age 12 or older listened to traditional, or terrestrial, radio in a given week, according to data from Pew Research published last year. By 2022, that number fell 10 percentage points. Pay TV penetration, on the other hand, fell 20 percentage points between 2014 and 2023, according to data firm Statista. In the third quarter of last year, the pay TV industry shrank at a record pace, analysts at MoffettNathanson said in their latest cord-cutting report.

"Terrestrial radio has stayed steady even as other mediums like satellite radio, podcasts and Apple CarPlay have come on board," said Guggenheim media analyst Curry Baker.

"Historically, radio personalities and stations have engaged with local audiences," which tend be "sticky," Baker said. "Cable networks never really did that."

Radio has maintained the upper hand on many media formats partly because of its accessibility and relative lack of cost barriers. Most cars come already equipped with access to AM and FM radio at no additional cost, and according to Statista data from 2022, the majority of U.S. drivers choose to listen to terrestrial AM/FM radio over any other form of entertainment on the road.

But radio listenership has also been bolstered by the unique ability of stations to capture local audience loyalty. Listeners tune in to hear familiar voices, such as Elvis Duran on New York's Z100 or Ryan Seacrest on Los Angeles' KIIS-FM. Conservative commentators have also traditionally commanded large followings on their radio shows, such as Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Contests and sweepstakes represent another unique draw to terrestrial radio. Major stations are known to allow listeners to call in and win prizes such as tickets to concerts or cash.

"Radio is an interactive medium, and part of that is contesting," Tom Poleman, chief programming officer at iHeartMedia, told CNBC. "For over half of our listeners, contesting is one of the reasons that they come to radio. Over time, contests has become more accessible with digital options like text-to-win and social media contests. Radio is also inherently social: 80% of our listeners say that they come because they trust our host to be the voices of the community."

iHeartMedia , which controls 860 stations across the U.S., captures an average of 250 million monthly listeners, the company said in November, the largest reach of any radio broadcaster in the U.S.