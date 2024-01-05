Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Peloton, Costco, Constellation Brands and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Peloton — Shares of the fitness company soared nearly 17%, after adding 14% in the prior session, on news of its partnership with TikTok. Peloton will create a new fitness hub on the social media platform in an effort to boost subscribers and attract new customers. Constellation Brands — The beer, wine and liquor stock gained more than 3% after posting better-than-expected earnings. The company made $3.19 per share, beating an LSEG estimate of $3 per share. Constellation Brands posted revenue that fell short of estimates, however. Costco Wholesale — Shares added 1.4% Friday after Costco reported a whopping sales increase in December, posting Thursday that its sales last month jumped 9.9% year over year to $26.15 billion, led by its e-commerce segment. Its comparable sales also saw a 3% benefit from December's additional shopping day due to the timing of New Year's Day, the company said. Elanco Animal Health — The animal health stock rallied more than 9%. Stifel upgraded shares to buy from hold, citing a powerful pet health pipeline and opportunities for multiple expansion. Agilon Health — The health-care stock sank 35% after Agilon cut its revenue guidance for 2023 due to heightened expenses from higher-than-expected specialist visits. Agilon Health also announced the retirement of its chief financial officer and garnered a downgrade to neutral by analysts at JPMorgan. Palantir — Shares of the data analytic company pulled back more than 2% in midday trading. Jefferies downgraded Palantir to underperform over concerns that the company may be overhyped in the near-term over artificial intelligence optimism that has pushed the company to an "unsustainable valuation." Medical Properties Trust — Shares of the real estate investment trust cratered 30%. Medical Properties Trust said Thursday that it's working with its largest tenant, Steward Health Care System, on a plan to recover $50 million in unpaid rent . — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Brian Evans and Pia Singh contributed reporting.