Asia's young and wealthy are fueling demand for art — what are they collecting?

Wealthy, young collectors in Asia have been fueling demand for art — particularly via online channels — and have emerged as a key clientele for international auction houses.

Despite being relatively new to the market, Gen Zers, those aged between 12 and 27, and millennials — 28 to 43 years old — have sharply increased their spending on art purchases.

The median expenditure on art and antiques by high-net-worth millennials in Asia was $59,785, while for Gen Zers it was $56,000 during the first half of 2023, compared with $61,820 and $65,000, respectively, for the entire 2022, according to the Art Basel & UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2023.

"Asia is a key driver of millennial buying at Christie's globally," Christie's said.

Mainland China was the top contributing region by value for millennials, followed by Hong Kong and Singapore at Christie's Hong Kong 2023 Autumn Auctions, a spokesperson told CNBC.

In Asia, collectors from China had the highest median expenditure of $241,000 in the first half of 2023, followed by Singapore at $38,000 and Taiwan at $31,000 — with Chinese patrons also being the largest spenders globally, the report showed.

Top-tier international auction houses Sotheby's and Phillips have also reported a surge in purchases by young Asian collectors in recent years.

In the first half of 2023, millennials made up almost 40% of Christie's buyers in Asia Pacific, and 20% in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, according to the spokesperson. A report from the auction house showed a 65% increase in new Gen Z buyers in 2023.

Millennials accounted for nearly a third of the global buyers and 40% of Asian buyers at Phillips in 2022, its latest annual report showed.

Sotheby's 2023 report stated that bidding activity of younger collectors grew to 30% in the first half of 2023 from 6% in 2018. Millennials and Gen X — aged 44 to 59 — are classified as "younger collectors" by the auction house.

While there was "significant activity from millennials across Asia," "flourishing contributions" from Taiwan and South Korea stood out in 2023, the Christie's representative highlighted.