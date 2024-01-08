German farmers block roads with tractors in protest over agriculture policies

Farmers demonstrate with their tractors in front of the state parliament and have attached a placard with the words "No Farmer, No Food, No Future" to a tractor.

Farmers across Germany on Monday began protests against the government's economic and agricultural policies, blocking roads and highways with tractors and marching through major cities.

Some signs carried by protesters and attached to tractors had messages such as "no farmer, no food, no future" and "when farmers are ruined, food has to be imported" written on them. Others called for new elections and called the coalition government "senseless" and "incompetent".

A spokesperson for the German government was not immediately available when contacted by CNBC.

Local media quoted police authorities as saying some farmers had dumped hay, animal feed and manure on roads in an effort to block them.

Farmers are protesting the government's plans to reduce or withdraw tax breaks for the agriculture sector, which were announced in late December as part of the 2024 budget.

The plans included subsidy cuts for fuel usage by farmers and tax breaks for farming vehicles which sparked anger among farmers who say this would endanger their livelihood.