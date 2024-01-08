JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes to step down in February, COO Joanna Geraghty to take helm

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue Airways, speaks to guests following the airline's inaugural flight from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to London Heathrow Airport in London on Aug. 12, 2021.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes will step down next month, the company said Monday. The airline's chief operating officer, Joanna Geraghty, will take the helm.

The departure comes as JetBlue tries to acquire budget carrier Spirit Airlines , a nearly $4 billion combination that the New York-based carrier argues will help it grow and better compete against larger rivals such as Delta and United .

The U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the merger last year. A decision by a federal judge in Boston is expected in the coming weeks after a trial that wrapped up late last year.

Hayes, a more than three-decade airline industry veteran, cited the high-pressure nature of the job in announcing his resignation via a company statement.

"It's bittersweet to retire from this airline I love, but I will always feel a part of the JetBlue team and be rooting for its continued success," Hayes said. "However, the extraordinary challenges and pressure of this job have taken their toll, and on the advice of my doctor and after talking to my wife, it's time I put more focus on my health and well-being."

Hayes will remain on the board of directors until he leaves his post on Feb. 12, at which point he will stay on as a strategic advisor and Geraghty will join the board.