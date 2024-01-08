Nvidia's newest chips are designed to run AI at home as competition from Intel, AMD looms

Founder and CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang speaks during The New York Times annual DealBook Summit in New York City on Nov. 29, 2023.

Nvidia found itself at the center of the artificial intelligence boom last year as its expensive server graphics processors, including the H100, became essential for training and deploying generative AI such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Now, Nvidia is playing up its strength in consumer GPUs for so-called "local" AI that can run on a PC or laptop from home or an office.

Nvidia announced three new graphics cards on Monday — the RTX 4060 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super — ranging in price between $599 and $999. These cards have additional "tensor cores" that are designed to run generative AI applications. Nvidia will also provide graphics cards in laptops from companies such as Acer, Dell and Lenovo.

Demand for Nvidia's enterprise GPUs, which cost tens of thousands of dollars each and often come in a system with eight GPUs working together, led to a surge in overall Nvidia sales and a market value of more than $1 trillion.

GPUs for PCs have long been Nvidia's bread and butter, aimed at running video games, but the company says this year's graphics cards have been improved with an eye toward running AI models without sending information back to the cloud.

The new consumer-level graphics chips will be primarily used for gaming, but can still rip through AI applications, the company says. For example, Nvidia says the RTX 4080 Super can generate AI video 150% faster than the last-generation model. Other software improvements the company recently announced will make large language model processing five times faster, Nvidia said.

"With 100 million RTX GPUs shipped, they provide a massive installed base for powerful PCs for AI applications," Justin Walker, Nvidia's senior director of product management, told reporters at a press conference.

Nvidia expects new AI applications to emerge over the next year to take advantage of the increased horsepower. Microsoft is expected to release a new version of Windows later this year, Windows 12, which can take further advantage of AI chips.

The new chip can be used to generate images on Adobe Photoshop's Firefly generator or to remove backgrounds in video calls, Walker said. Nvidia is also creating tools that would allow game developers to integrate generative AI into their titles, for example, to generate dialogue from a nonplayer character.