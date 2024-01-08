People may eat more calories after stopping weight loss drugs, according to Deutsche Bank survey

In this article MDLZ

KHC

NES.N-CH

ULVR-GB Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

A customer shops in a Kroger grocery store on July 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Investors have cheered a new class of weight loss drugs for their ability to help people shed unwanted pounds, but the findings of a recent poll underscore the challenges patients face if they cease treatment. The survey by Deutsche Bank found that calorie consumption declines when a patient takes a GLP-1 medication like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy. However, once the medication is stopped, the number of calories a patient consumes will rise again — and in some cases, will be even higher than what he or she was consuming before treatment began, the survey found. The polling was conducted in December, and involved 600 U.S. consumers, Deutsche Bank said in a research note. Seventy percent of the participants were using a GLP-1 drug when questioned, while the remaining 30% had stopped taking this type of medication. The investment bank conducted the survey as part of its attempts to better understand the long-term implications of anti-obesity medications, which also include Eli Lilly's Zepbound, on the food and beverage industry. The survey found that among the patients still on medication, about 30% said they ate "a little less," while 22% said they ate a "a lot less." "Perhaps surprisingly, 17% of respondents stated that they were consuming a lot more and 18% a little more," the bank's analysts wrote. "This meant that a net 18% of those who were using GLP-1 medication were eating less." "However, amongst those who were no longer taking GLP-1 this more than reversed with a net 30% stating that they were now eating more than they were prior to using GLP-1 medication," the report said. "We believe that the survey conclusions back up our view that GLP-1 is not a reason in of itself to avoid investing in Food and Beverage stocks," the analysts wrote in the note.

A year to forget

Without a doubt, 2023 was a year worth forgetting for many food and beverage stocks, with many underperforming the market. For those shares that managed to eke out a gain in 2023, the upside likely came late in the year. Many food and beverage stocks began falling in the summer, as awareness of GLP-1 medications like Wegovy spread. The move accelerated after the release of data from Novo Nordisk in August showed that the drugs could help patients not only lose weight but also improve their cardiovascular health. Investors started to worry that people would widely adopt the drugs and there would be all sorts of ripple effects, which started to be reflected in stock prices. But in the midst of the market's year-end rally, a fresh batch of data also showed that patients who took Zepbound and stopped regained around half the weight they had lost while they were on the treatment. That finding helped some of the affected stocks to recover.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Kraft Heinz shares over the past year.

Shares of Mondelez , the maker of Oreos and Cadbury, gained 16% over the past three months, which helped it tally an 8% gain over the past year. Kraft Heinz shares posted a 10.2% loss over the past year, but has reaped a 19% gain over the three-month period. U.S.-traded shares of Nestle are up more than 5% over the past three months, but the stock has a 2% loss over the past 12 months. Unilever shares follow a similar pattern. Shares of the Ben & Jerry's owner are up nearly 2% over the past three months, but are down more than 3% over the past year.

Appetite comes roaring back