Ukraine war live updates: Putin courts families of dead Russian servicemen ahead of election; explosions rock Zaporizhzhia

Russian President Vladimir Putin courted the families of dead Russian servicemen over the weekend as he continued attempts to burnish his leadership credentials ahead of the March presidential election.

Putin met family members of Russian service personnel who died fighting in Ukraine at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo on Saturday, ahead of Orthodox Christmas celebrations. Praising the service personnel's heroism, Putin said they had defended Russia's interests and that the government would support their families.

"Many of our men, our courageous, heroic men, the soldiers of Russia are defending right now the interests of our country with weapons in their hands, on this holiday," Putin said at the meeting.

Back in Ukraine, explosions rocked the southern region of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Monday morning. Industrial facilities in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine were also targeted.