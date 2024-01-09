Cramer's Lighting Round: 'Hold onto' MP Materials

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Topgolf's year-to-date stock performance.

Topgolf : "I like Topgolf...I think it's an interesting good stock. I think at $14, you should be a buyer."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon MP Materials' year-to-date stock performance.

MP Materials : "I would hold onto it. I don't have a catalyst to buy it right now, but it is very, very low."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Howmet Aerospace's year-to-date stock performance.

Howmet Aerospace : "I like that call...What a stock Howmet is."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Toast's year-to-date stock performance.

Toast : "...We got to see them make money. If they made money, then I am on board. Not until then."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon TransDigm Group's year-to-date stock performance.

TransDigm Group : "I've got to tell you, I think you know the company better than me. But everything you said I understand to be true, and I think it is a terrific company...It's one of those companies they should split their stock ten for one. And then I would be able to recommend it."

watch now