Honda teases new EVs with futuristic 'Space-Hud' and 'Saloon' concept cars

Honda Motor revealed two concept cars Tuesday at the CES tech conference as a preview for a new lineup of electrified vehicles that will begin arriving in North America in 2026. The concept models are called the "Space-Hub" and "Saloon," which the first production "Honda 0 Series" EV will be based on, according to the Japanese automaker. Honda says the new "0 Series" of vehicles are being developed under three core principles: "Thin, light and wise." "We will create a completely new value from zero based on thin, light and wise as the foundation for our new Honda 0 EV series to further advance the joy and freedom of mobility to the next level," Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said in a release. Honda plans to introduce the first model of the Honda 0 Series based on the Saloon concept in North America, followed by model introductions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and South America.

The Saloon is a sleek, futuristic-looking vehicle that seems fit for "Tron" movies, with a large open-mouthed front-end light in neon lighting with a redesigned Honda "H" in the center. The back, like the front, features a large indented rectangular area with red lighting around the interior with "Honda" in the center. Inside, the Saloon features a minimalistic digital cockpit with a yolk steering wheel, which is similar to concept cars from other companies that have debuted at CES. To enter, a large falcon wing door opens upward from the roof of the vehicle. The Space-Hub is a minivan/shuttle that includes the same type of design characteristics as the smaller Saloon but in larger formats. Its interior features a similar cockpit, but it has a cavernous back area with lounge-type seating.

Both concepts appear to be designed to feature autonomous driving capabilities: the steering yolk is able to retract into the dashboard of each. Honda said 0 Series will first feature an advanced driver-assistive system based on technologies first deployed in Japan, followed by a next-generation "automated driving," or AD, system. The company says the upcoming system will expand the use of some hands-off functions for use on both expressways and surface streets. "The next generation AD system is being developed based on Honda's 'human-centric' safety concept. It will feature advanced AI, sensing, recognition and driver monitoring technologies to achieve more human-like, natural and high-precision risk predictions, making it possible to offer AD features people can feel safe and confident using," Honda said in the release.