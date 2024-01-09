Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, CrowdStrike, PayPal, Juniper Networks and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Unity Software — Shares climbed nearly 3% following news that the company would reduce its workforce by 25%, or about 1,800 employees. Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Juniper Networks — Juniper Network stock soared more than 23% after a report from The Wall Street Journal said the company was close to finalizing a deal to be bought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise pulled back more than 9%. Match Group — The Tinder owner climbed nearly 16% after a Wall Street Journal report said activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built its stake in the company to about $1 billion. CrowdStrike — Shares of the cybersecurity company rose 2% after Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike to overweight from equal weight. The investment bank said CrowdStrike was seeing improving demand and has a promising artificial intelligence platform. The move comes after CrowdStrike's stock rose more than 5% on Monday. Netflix — Shares dropped about 2% after being downgraded by Citi to neutral from buy. Wall Street has lofty expectations for Netflix, but the streaming giant faces potential risks, such as revenue estimates that may be too high, the bank said. PayPal — The payment application company dipped roughly 2% after a downgrade to equal weight from Morgan Stanley over concern tied to PayPal's sluggish rollout of new initiatives. Rocket Lab USA — The aerospace stock gained nearly 2% in premarket trading. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on Rocket Lab on Tuesday over optimism tied to the company being awarded a government contract to build satellites. GoDaddy — The internet domain company climbed about 2% after an upgrade to overweight from Piper Sandler on Tuesday, where the firm also listed GoDaddy as a top idea for 2024. — CNBC's Michelle Fox and Jesse Pound contributed reporting