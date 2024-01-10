SpaceX and T-Mobile send first texts via Starlink satellites

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert on stage during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on Aug. 25, 2022.

SpaceX successfully sent text messages via Starlink satellites using T-Mobile's network, it announced Wednesday, as Elon Musk's company aims to bring its direct-to-device cell service to market in the coming year.

The recent test comes as major players pursue the market to connect unmodified phones directly to satellites, a nascent subsector of the space economy.

SpaceX last week launched the first six Starlink satellites equipped with direct-to-device, or D2D, capabilities, after receiving authorization from the Federal Communications Commission last month to test the technology.

The company said it performed the texting demonstration on Monday — in which SpaceX "sent and received our first text messages to and from unmodified cell phones on the ground to our new satellites in space" — and declared the test "validates" that "the system works."