Scaramucci says he plans to buy U.S. bitcoin ETF, 2023 was the best year for his crypto funds

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, said Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of the first spot bitcoin exchange traded funds should be viewed as a watershed moment for bitcoin . Speaking to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal in the Swiss ski town of St. Moritz, Scaramucci said his New York-based hedge fund unexpectedly enjoyed its best year on record in 2023, after "incrementally buying" bitcoin, etherum and solana . The former White House communications director said bumper returns last year followed what had been a "very brutal" 2022. "I mean, listen, 2022 was the worst year for us, 2023 happened to be the best year for us. So, it's been the best and worst of times, but I think this is a really big breakthrough for bitcoin as a digital asset," Scaramucci said.

His comments come shortly after the SEC approved rule changes to allow the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. The long-awaited decision, which will give regular investors access to the controversial and volatile cryptocurrency, is seen by advocates as a landmark event in the adoption of cryptocurrency by mainstream finance.

Bitcoin predicted to hit fresh all-time high