China says the U.S. has 'weaponized' chip export controls

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

BEIJING — China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday the U.S. is weaponizing export controls and using them as a tool.

”We are highly concerned about the United States' direct intervention and interference in the issue of high-tech exports by Dutch companies to China," spokesperson Shu Jueting said at the ministry's first press conference in 2024, according to a CNBC translation of her Mandarin-language remarks.

"The United States has instrumentalized and weaponized export control issues," she said, calling for the Dutch side to "respect the spirit of the contract and support businesses in conducting compliant trade."

She was responding to a question about ASML, the Netherlands-based company that makes lithography machines that are key to manufacturing advanced semiconductors.

ASML said in a Jan. 1 statement the Dutch government restricted it from exporting some lithography products to China.