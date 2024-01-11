Cramer's Lightning Round: Exelixis is a 'good spec'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Paramount's year-to-date stock performance.

Paramount : "That's like the balance sheet from hell. We love good balance sheets, don't like bad balance sheets. That's got a bad one."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Exelixis' year-to-date stock performance.

Exelixis : "I think that this is a good spec...I like speculation in areas where there could be something exciting, and the biotech world is just unbelievably exciting."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Uranium Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Uranium Energy : "I'm reiterating UEC. Why? Because I want a pure play uranium company that's not losing money hand over fist and bleeding from the eyeballs."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Franco-Nevada's year-to-date stock performance.

Franco-Nevada : "I think it's a great diversified way to own gold. Now, I personally like Barrick Gold, but I think you're going to do fine with that. And yes, I will reveal, I like gold bullion."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Enbridge's year-to-date stock performance.

Enbridge : "I like the acquisition very much...Greg Ebel's doing a good job."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Ryanair's year-to-date stock performance.

Ryanair : "They're a very well-run company...I like the stock."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Plains' year-to-date stock performance.

Plains : "I would buy that for the dividend and then I would dump."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Dutch Bros' year-to-date stock performance.

Dutch Bros : "I have been a little let down by the Dutch Bros....They got to stop opening stores and catch their darn breath."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon United Natural Foods' year-to-date stock performance.

United Natural Foods : "It's not going to change its address anytime soon. Get the moving van."