Cramer's Lightning Round: Exelixis is a 'good spec'

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Paramount's year-to-date stock performance.

Paramount: "That's like the balance sheet from hell. We love good balance sheets, don't like bad balance sheets. That's got a bad one."

Exelixis' year-to-date stock performance.

Exelixis: "I think that this is a good spec...I like speculation in areas where there could be something exciting, and the biotech world is just unbelievably exciting."

Uranium Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Uranium Energy: "I'm reiterating UEC. Why? Because I want a pure play uranium company that's not losing money hand over fist and bleeding from the eyeballs."

Franco-Nevada's year-to-date stock performance.

Franco-Nevada: "I think it's a great diversified way to own gold. Now, I personally like Barrick Gold, but I think you're going to do fine with that. And yes, I will reveal, I like gold bullion."

Enbridge's year-to-date stock performance.

Enbridge: "I like the acquisition very much...Greg Ebel's doing a good job."

Ryanair's year-to-date stock performance.

Ryanair: "They're a very well-run company...I like the stock."

Plains' year-to-date stock performance.

Plains: "I would buy that for the dividend and then I would dump."

Dutch Bros' year-to-date stock performance.

Dutch Bros: "I have been a little let down by the Dutch Bros....They got to stop opening stores and catch their darn breath."

United Natural Foods' year-to-date stock performance.

United Natural Foods: "It's not going to change its address anytime soon. Get the moving van."

