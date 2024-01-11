Post Office scandal: TV show reignites anger over 'most widespread miscarriage of justice' in UK history

Former subpostmasters celebrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on April 23, 2021, following a court ruling clearing subpostmasters of convictions for theft and false accounting. - Dozens of former subpostmasters, who were convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting because of the Post Office's defective Horizon accounting system, have finally had their names cleared by the Court of Appeal. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON — A hit TV series has reignited public outrage over a scandal dubbed the "most widespread miscarriage of justice" in British history, which destroyed the lives of hundreds of postal workers.

A fault with computer software used by the Post Office, a state-owned private company employing thousands of people across the country, resulted in some 230 employees going to jail on false charges of theft, fraud and false accounting.

Between 1999 and 2015, 736 sub-postmasters, who are self-employed branch managers under contract to the Post Office, were subjected to prosecutions and financial misconduct convictions based on inaccurate data generated by Horizon, a software program produced by Japanese company Fujitsu .

Accused of similar offences, thousands more people were forced to pay back non-existent losses accrued due to the software failure, driving many to financial ruin, serious ill health and, in several cases, to suicide. The sub-postmasters' contracts with the Post Office rendered them accountable for any deficits incurred by their respective branches, meaning they were forced to repay the erroneous losses out of their own pockets.

After a 20-year legal battle led by the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), the High Court in 2019 ruled that the Horizon software was at fault for the losses, and a public inquiry was ordered by the government to take place in the following year.

Horizon was manufactured by Fujitsu in 1999 and rolled out across Post Office branches to manage financial transactions. Complaints soon emerged that it was falsely reporting cash shortfalls.

These warnings from Post Office staff were disregarded by senior leadership, which accused postmasters of financial wrongdoing and opted to launch private prosecutions against employees who tried to manually alter the data or were otherwise unable to repay the non-existent losses. In many case, these totalled tens of thousands of pounds.