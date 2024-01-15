Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine says it needs China for any peace process with Russia; Moscow says Kyiv's plans mean nothing

Ukraine presented its plan for peace in Switzerland on Sunday, on the eve of the World Economic Forum —but with Russia absent from the event, little tangible progress was made toward peace.

Presenting Ukraine's 10-point "peace formula" in Davos to delegates from 83 countries, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Sunday that China needs to be involved in future talks to end the war with Russia.

But Russia and its ally China — seen to be one of the few countries that can influence Moscow — were not involved in the even co-hosted by Switzerland and Ukraine.

Russia previously rebuffed Ukraine's peace plan, which calls for all Russian troops to leave Ukrainian territory, and described previous peace formula talks, to which it was not invited, as "absurd." On Monday, the Kremlin poured cold water on the latest talks, saying peace proposals mean nothing without Moscow's involvement.