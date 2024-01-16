Synopsys to acquire graphics software maker Ansys in $35 billion deal

Semiconductor design and software firm Synopsys on Tuesday announced it would acquire Ansys , a engineering and product design software firm, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $35 billion.

Synopsys will pay consideration of roughly $390 per share: $197 per-share in cash and roughly one-third of a Synopsys share for each Ansys share. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

Ansys shareholders will own 16.5% of Synopsys following the merger, Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi said during a conference call following the announcement. The deal will be partially funded by $16 billion of debt financing, Synopsys said in a release. The remaining $3 billion non-equity consideration will come from Synopsys' cash on hand.

For the quarter ending October 31, 2023, Synopsys reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion.

The deal will not immediately be accretive until at least a year after the deal closes, Synopsys CFO Shelagh Glaser said.

Synopsys shares were up slightly in pre-market trading, after a 12% slump since The Wall Street Journal reported in December that the two companies were in advanced talks. Ansys shares slipped 4% Tuesday morning but were up more than 14% in that same period since December.

"This is the logical next step for our successful, seven-year partnership with Ansys and I look forward to working closely with Ajei and the talented Ansys team to realize the benefits of this combination for our customers, shareholders and employees," Ghazi said in a release.

Evercore and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton served as advisors to Synopsys. Qatalyst Partners, Skadden and Goodwin Procter advised Ansys.

