Asia markets fall ahead of key China economic data; Japan stocks resume rally

A Chinese flag flies outside a residential compound in Beijing on April 30, 2017. Greg Baker | Afp | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets extended their declines on Wednesday, ahead of a slew of economic data from China. Investors will also assess the Reuters Tankan manufacturing index for January, which saw business sentiment among large Japanese companies slide for the first time in four months. The monthly Reuters Tankan survey is widely considered a leading indicator of the Bank of Japan's official quarterly Tankan survey that assesses business conditions in the country.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell for a fourth day, down marginally. In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded, with the index gaining 1.24% and the broad-based Topix up 0.92% South Korea's Kospi was down 0.46%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped 1.1%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,793, pointing to a weaker open after the index led losses in Asia on Tuesday, closing at 15,865.92.



