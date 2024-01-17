Energy

BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO

WATCH LIVE
Signage for BP Plc at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil and gas major BP has appointed Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO, the company said Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story, and it is being updated.