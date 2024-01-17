Cramer's Lightning Round: American Electric Power is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Bunge's year-to-date stock performance.

Bunge : "Bunge is a battleground stock...I feel like the whole agricultural complex has become a battleground. And I'm not going to wade in there. I want that stock to bottom before I would make a move."

American Electric Power's year-to-date stock performance.

American Electric Power : "I think the stock is a buy."

Intel's year-to-date stock performance.

Intel : "I think that we're having a big PC refresh...Intel is a big winner in that, and I think you'll be fine.""

Allegiant's year-to-date stock performance.

Allegiant : "Why don't you just go buy Booking Holdings...Just go buy that one."

WD-40's year-to-date stock performance.

WD-40 : "We missed it, we're too late. We have to own that, and we have to move on."